Construction equipment cracks gas line in south Napa County

A 4-inch plastic gas main was hit by a contractor's excavator early Wednesday afternoon, creating a gas leak that took nearly an hour to seal off, Pacific Gas & Electric reported.

The break occurred on the 400 block of Devlin Road in the south county at about 1:10 p.m., said PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras. The leak was stopped at about 2 p.m.

First responders from local agencies responded to the break to keep the area safe, she said.

PG&E remained on the scene to made repairs, said Contreras, who noted that April is National Safe Digging Month.

Contractors and homeowners should call 811 before digging near gas lines, she said. 

