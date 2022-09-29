Construction of new downtown Napa Blue Oak School campus kicks off

Construction started on the new Blue Oak School middle school campus this summer, directly across from the school’s current Polk Street address in downtown Napa.
That work on the campus — which will include an academic building and a gymnasium that the school hopes to rent out to other organizations — is currently on track to wrap up in roughly a year, and the resulting two-story structure will replace Blue Oak’s current upper school at 1272 Hayes St., about three-fifths of a mile away from the site at 1436 Polk St. that now serves 107 students from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Etta Williams, director of advancement for the Blue Oak School — a progressive private school that serves grades K-8 — said the new campus will make cross-grade collaboration much easier as a result. Additionally, she said, the school’s educational model is highly invested in experiential learning, so it’s a great benefit to have the campus located in downtown Napa.
“Downtown Napa is really an extension of our classroom space,” Williams said. “Our fourth- and fifth-graders were just at the Napa Valley Welcome Center, and they were learning about topographic maps by visiting the topographic map in the Archer Hotel. Our middle school students regularly go to Rockzilla for climbing excursions. So even though our current campus is what, a quarter-mile away on Hayes Street, putting us in the heart of downtown Napa just makes those experiences a lot more accessible.”
The new campus will also allow the school to grow its middle school program from roughly 82 students to 120, Williams said, but the school isn’t currently intending to grow its enrollment beyond that point. The 120-student mark allows for each middle school grade to maintain two sections each, with 20 students per section, Williams said.
The new campus will feature a 11,450-square-foot main academic building with eight classrooms and four office rooms. It will also include a 10,000-square-foot gym, which includes an 84-foot-long indoor athletic court, full theater capability and a culinary arts teaching kitchen.
Williams said the gym is intended to support the school’s athletics programs — which she said have been growing rapidly at the school — along with local leagues and other area organizations. The gym is also meant to be a new event space in downtown Napa, she said, and the school “looks forward to expanding our ability to be a partner in the great Napa Valley community through the expansion of our campus facilities.”
The kitchen will primarily support the integration of culinary arts into the school’s core curriculum, Williams noted, but it will also support the building’s function as an event space.
Jon Fulk, head of the Blue Oak School, noted that the school is attempting to fill a particular niche in Napa’s broader education landscape. Fulk said the school follows a progressive learning model, which essentially means the education is based on the curiosities and needs of the students, which requires building strong relationships between students and teachers.
“The idea behind progressive learning is that students are at the center of what they’re learning, rather than the focus being completely adult-directed or curriculum-directed,” Fulk said. “That we’re actually thinking about the authentic questions kids have about the world, which are many, and trying to include those into what they’re doing in school, so that they stay engaged and it continues to foster their natural sense of curiosity about the world.”
The school's website notes that tuition for grades K-5 is $21,600 and rises to $26,800 for the middle school grades. About 45% of the students received some form of financial aid in the 2021-22 school year, Williams said, based on financial need.
