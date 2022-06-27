Construction to begin on Heritage House and Valle Verde housing developments in Napa

At long last, the Heritage House and Valle Verde developments in north Napa, intended to house a mix of Napa’s chronically homeless and very low- to medium-income residents, are moving ahead.

More than two years after the Napa City Council approved the two projects — amid intense resistance from neighbors — about 100 people, largely representatives from the several groups who’ve helped move the project forward, gathered for a dusty and sun-soaked groundbreaking ceremony on Friday. Construction on the two projects is expected to wrap up in the summer of 2023, and the combined 90 housing units created will be 100% occupied by the end of that year, according to lead developer Burbank Housing.

Heritage House is set to be located at 3700 Valle Verde Drive as an “adaptive reuse” of the Sunrise Assisted Living Center, which has been unused for more than a decade. It will provide 66 single-room units — 58 studios and eight one-bedroom units. Half will be reserved for Napa’s chronically homeless people, and the other half will be for low-income residents.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Abode Services, Napa County’s homeless services provider, will provide on-site support at Heritage House, a permanent supportive housing complex that will provide case management, mental health treatment, resources for job placement and other aid.

The Valle Verde Apartments are a new construction of 24 multi-family apartments — 12 one-bedroom, six two-bedroom and six three-bedroom units — on the currently vacant parcel next to the Heritage House at 3710 Valle Verde Drive.

At the ceremony, a series of speakers reflected on the years of collaboration that have gone into the project. Tim Streblow, a trustee of the Gasser Foundation, briefly went over the history of the site. He noted, for instance, that the foundation bought the site from Bridge Housing Corp. in 2016 for over $5 million, after a failed attempt by Bridge and the city of Napa to create a 57-unit affordable housing complex known as the Napa Creekside apartments.

Residents at the time had successfully sued to block the project, arguing that environmental studies for it weren’t sufficient, according to past Register reporting. That result, along with the rising costs of development, led Bridge to abandon its plans for the complex in early 2016 and sell the property to the Gasser Foundation.

Streblow said the foundation entered a joint development agreement with Burbank in 2018. After several Napa City Council and Planning Commission meetings that ended with the approval of the projects in February 2020, the team worked to develop construction plans and put together multiple rounds of grant funding. And once funding was secured — using over a dozen sources — the foundation donated the land to Burbank.

“It’s been a long six years overcoming many obstacles, but we made it to the start of construction for the new 90 affordable units, a truly worthy effort,” Streblow said.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said the projects represent “collaboration at its peak” and thanked those involved in the project, including the Gasser Foundation, Burbank, Napa County, the state Department of Housing and Community Development, Providence Queen of the Valley Medical Center and now-retired city housing manager Lark Ferrell.

“The true collaboration is the dedication of the many agencies here today that have come together for a common purpose: to provide critically needed housing that is affordable and offers a supportive services component for the most vulnerable in our community,” Sedgley said.

Terry Wooten, chief executive of Queen of the Valley, said the project represents the hospital’s “core values of compassion, dignity and justice.” Abode Services CEO Louis Chicoine said Abode looks for every opportunity it can to rehouse unhoused people, and the Heritage House project is a great example of a project that will accomplish that goal.

“This is a great opportunity in this project to provide some permanent supportive housing,” Chicoine said. “And that sort of housing is now becoming popular across the state, thank god. With our massive social problem of homelessness, there’s been a revelation that we really need to start focusing on housing people who are out on the streets, who are in danger of becoming homeless because they can’t afford housing in our very expensive state.”

Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said the City Council had displayed political courage in passing plans for an affordable housing project there twice, despite facing neighborhood opposition both times. He said that most of the time when neighbors talk about political courage, that means they want elected officials to “vote the way I want you to vote.” But the public officials displayed “real political courage,” he said, because creating an affordable housing complex is the right thing to do.

Wagenknecht also said the Heritage House is well-named considering a high percentage of people experiencing homelessness in Napa County originally come from Napa.

“We’re here, all of us are here, to make a beloved community,” Wagenknecht said. “And this is going to be beloved infrastructure, the beloved infrastructure we need for the beloved community.”

You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.