Consultant points out vulnerability of Napa County's broadband service

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Much of Napa County’s Information Superhighway depends on optical fiber beneath the Highway 29 corridor, making the system vulnerable to a south county earthquake or construction mistake.

That’s one finding in a report done for Napa County by Magellan Advisors. The county is looking for ways to improve high-speed internet service and extend it to remote areas.

“All of Napa Valley, for example, is a network ‘cul-de-sac,’ which means a fiber cut in American Canyon could potentially take out all communications in the area,” the Magellan Advisors report said.

One of the report's recommendations is to develop a redundant Highway 29 fiber-optic trunk route at a cost of $20.5 million. Greg Laudeman of Magellan Associates sees an immediate chance to help make this happen.

Pacific Gas & Electric is upgrading a gas pipeline that runs the length of the valley. That’s a prime opportunity to get fiber into the ground at a fraction of the cost of a stand-alone project, he said.

Because such a system would add redundancy as well as capacity to a core market area, it would likely interest private investors, the Magellan Associates report said.