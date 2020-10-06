Containment of Glass Fire at 50%, but tally of Napa home destruction rises

Cal Fire reported continued progress Tuesday in fighting the Glass Fire, with containment growing from 30% to 50% over the past 24 hours.

Tuesday morning's report revealed more property damage. Cal Fire now says 290 Napa County houses and 321 commercial structures were destroyed.

Residential destruction was greater in Sonoma County where 310 single-family houses were lost, but only 12 commercial structures were destroyed.

Mandatory evacuation orders are slowly being lifted. Calistoga residents were allowed to return home Sunday night. On Monday night, Cal Fire lifted mandatory evacuations for some parts of St. Helena, but not all.

The Deer Park/Angin area is still under evacuation orders as are the western areas of Napa Valley from Rutherford to Calistoga. Silverado Trail remains closed to through traffic north of Deer Park Road.

The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook Tuesday morning that the fire threat was looking much better for their community.