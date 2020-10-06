Containment of Glass Fire at 50%, but tally of Napa home destruction rises

Cal Fire reported continued progress Tuesday in fighting the Glass Fire, with containment growing from 30% to 50% over the past 24 hours.
Tuesday morning's report revealed more property damage. Cal Fire now says 290 Napa County houses and 321 commercial structures were destroyed.
Residential destruction was greater in Sonoma County where 310 single-family houses were lost, but only 12 commercial structures were destroyed.
Mandatory evacuation orders are slowly being lifted. Calistoga residents were allowed to return home Sunday night. On Monday night, Cal Fire lifted mandatory evacuations for some parts of St. Helena, but not all.
The Deer Park/Angin area is still under evacuation orders as are the western areas of Napa Valley from Rutherford to Calistoga. Silverado Trail remains closed to through traffic north of Deer Park Road.
The Angwin Volunteer Fire Department reported on Facebook Tuesday morning that the fire threat was looking much better for their community.
"We’ve got containment line around Angwin!!!," the fire department reported. "There is still uncontained line at the bottom of Ink Grade Rd and in Pope Valley. The fire also continues to burn in the direction of Middletown and the majority of efforts continue there."
On Tuesday "crews will still be on all lines continuing clean up mopping up and back hauling hose and trash out of the fire line," the volunteer department said.
Utility companies were working to restore services to the area before evacuation orders are lifted, the department said.
In its Tuesday morning report, Cal Fire there had been "moderate" fire growth overnight, with low humidity and above-average temperatures in the higher elevations above Calistoga.
The Glass Fire, which started Sept. 27 outside Deer Park has burned 66,840 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, an increase of 1,260 acres from 24 hours earlier. An estimated 40,000 acres are in Napa County where some 7,000 county residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders.
Cal Fire reported having 2,791 firefighters working the fire, with support from 409 fire engines, 48 water tenders, 20 helicopters and 48 dozers, with continued support from air tankers.
The cause of the Glass Fire remains under investigation.
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
