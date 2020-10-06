Containment of Glass Fire at 50%; Napa releases interactive map of destruction

On Tuesday "crews will still be on all lines continuing clean up mopping up and back hauling hose and trash out of the fire line," the volunteer department said.

On Tuesday morning, Cal Fire reported that 16 firefighters in Sonoma County were evaluated for possible carbon monoxide exposure that occurred at a site away from the fire, and one firefighter was taken to a Santa Rosa hospital for further evaluation.

Utility companies were working to restore services to the area before evacuation orders are lifted, the department said.

In its Tuesday morning report, Cal Fire there had been "moderate" fire growth overnight, with low humidity and above-average temperatures in the higher elevations above Calistoga.

The Glass Fire, which started Sept. 27 outside Deer Park has burned 66,840 acres in Napa and Sonoma counties, an increase of 1,260 acres from 24 hours earlier. An estimated 40,000 acres are in Napa County where some 7,000 county residents remain under mandatory evacuation orders.

Because of reduced need, Napa County said it would be closing the services shelter at Napa Valley College at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The CrossWalk Community Church shelter remains open.