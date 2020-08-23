Containment of Napa County fires advances, but lightning in forecast raises risk

Firefighters have slowly increased their containment of the wildfires sweeping across Napa County's rural northern and eastern woodlands. But a weather warning is in force into Monday afternoon for dry lightning that forecasters say could spark more fires in the North Bay's dry woodland terrain.

The National Weather Service has announced a red flag warning through 5 p.m. Monday for the entire Bay Area, citing elevated fire risk due to a combination of wind, warmth and low humidity.

Scattered thunderstorms carrying little to no rain may pose a threat to ignite vegetation fires, particularly from late Sunday into Monday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 65 mph may accompany the stronger storms and cause fires to behave unpredictably, the weather service reported.

Cal Fire on Sunday morning reported it has increased containment of the LNU Lightning Complex, a cluster of fires that began Monday, to 17% as of 7 a.m., up from 15% about 12 hours earlier. The complex, California's second largest wildland fire in recorded history by area, covered 341,243 acres over Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, an increase of about 16,000 acres from Saturday evening.