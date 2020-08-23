Containment of Napa County fires advances, but lightning in forecast raises risk

Firefighters have slowly increased their containment of the wildfires sweeping across Napa County's rural northern and eastern woodlands. But a weather warning is in force into Monday afternoon for dry lightning that forecasters say could spark more fires in the North Bay's dry woodland terrain.
The National Weather Service has announced a red flag warning through 5 p.m. Monday for the entire Bay Area, citing elevated fire risk due to a combination of wind, warmth and low humidity.
Scattered thunderstorms carrying little to no rain may pose a threat to ignite vegetation fires, particularly from late Sunday into Monday morning. Wind gusts of 30 to 65 mph may accompany the stronger storms and cause fires to behave unpredictably, the weather service reported.
Cal Fire on Sunday morning reported it has increased containment of the LNU Lightning Complex, a cluster of fires that began Monday, to 17% as of 7 a.m., up from 15% about 12 hours earlier. The complex, California's second largest wildland fire in recorded history by area, covered 341,243 acres over Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties, an increase of about 16,000 acres from Saturday evening.
In Napa and Lake counties, the Hennessey Fire, the largest in the complex, has stretched out to 287,811 acres and is 17% contained. However, the 51,072-acre Walbridge Fire, which triggered additional evacuation orders Saturday in Sonoma County, remains at zero containment.
An evacuation warning was lifted Saturday for Monticello Road (Highway 121) from Vichy Avenue to the Silverado Trail, but mandatory evacuation orders elsewhere in Napa County remain in place.
The number of destroyed structures remained at 845 overnight, with 231 damaged and 30,500 remaining under threat, according to Cal Fire.
Four civilians have died in the Hennessey Fire, including a person in Solano County and three who were found Wednesday at a home on Highway 128 near Lake Berryessa. The Napa County victims had not been identified as of Saturday night, according to Henry Wofford, spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff's Office.
