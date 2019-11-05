Containment on the Kincade Fire increased to 84 percent on Tuesday morning as crews continue to gain ground on the Sonoma County blaze that has been burning for nearly two weeks.
The number of acres burned, 77,758, remained the same as of Tuesday morning. The number of structures believed to be destroyed, 374, was also the same.
Cal Fire expects full containment of the fire by Thursday.
Four first responders have been injured fighting the blaze, which started on Oct. 23 near Geyserville.
Evacuations were ordered for several days but as of Sunday, all evacuation orders had been lifted.