County health officials reported Friday afternoon that water contaminated with chemicals and metals had escaped from the Clover Flat Landfill into a Napa River tributary.
The Napa County and the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board are in contact with the owner on a plan to stop the ongoing release into Dutch Henry Creek, the county said in a news release.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is assessing the potential impact of the release on the creek, the county said. The water became contaminated after mixing with garbage at the landfill, according to the release.
Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio advises the public not to consume, use, or contact the water.
Should you or your pets come in contact with creek or river water, wash any affected area thoroughly with soap and water, the county said.
Further notifications, including lifting of the advisory, will be issued as necessary.
For additional information or updates regarding the status of the release, please contact: San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board at (510) 622-2369, California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 707) 944-5500 or Napa County Planning, Building & Environmental Services at (707) 253-4417.
Any questions concerning personal health should be directed to your physician or health care provider, the county said.