Continued progress with Hennessey Fire; more Napa evacuations lifted

Containment of the Hennessey Fire increased from 74% to 78% from Wednesday to Thursday, and Cal Fire began scaling back its firefighting force in the North Bay.

The fire, sparked by lightning strikes on Aug. 17, has burned 317,909 acres in six counties, including 164,948 acres in Napa County which is 33% of the county's land area.

Cal Fire added seven more houses to its list of destroyed homes, bringing the Napa County total to 304. Another 39 homes were listed as damaged.

Only Solano County, with 308 destroyed homes in the Vacaville area, had a higher homes loss from the Hennessey Fire.

On Thursday morning, Cal Fire lifted the evacuation order for Highway 29 from Silverado Trail to the Napa/Lake county line and all roads in between, as well as Aetna Springs and James Creek roads. Some evacuations remain in the Lake Berryessa area.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for Saturday through Monday, Labor Day, with predictions for triple-digit highs in many inland areas.