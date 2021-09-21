Contractor who pleaded guilty to bribing former DPW director sentenced to 2 years in prison

SAN FRANCISCO — Federal prosecutors announced Thursday announced a contractor who pleaded guilty bribing embattled former San Francisco Public Works Director Mohammed Nuru has been sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Federal prosecutors first charged Alan Varela, 60, a year ago, with conspiracy to commit honest service wire fraud by bribing a city official and in May of this year, Varela pleaded guilty.

In addition to serving 24 months in prison, Valera will also have to pay a $127,000 fine as part of his sentence.

Prosecutors said that while Varela, an Orinda resident who owns property in Napa, worked as president of the civil engineering and construction firm PRoVen Management, he and the firm's then-vice president William Gilmartin provided gifts to Nuru, including $20,000 in meals and a $40,000 tractor for Nuru's personal vacation home in 2019. In return, Nuru allegedly provided the pair with inside information about a city contract that Varela and Gilmartin were seeking to build and operate an asphalt recycling plant.

The conspiracy to bribe Nuru dates back to 2013 and occurred through January 2020 — when Nuru was arrested by federal investigators on suspicion of wire fraud, prosecutors said.