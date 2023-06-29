The Contractors State License Board recently completed a statewide sting and sweep enforcement operation to uncover unlicensed activity in the construction industry. The multi-state agency effort, organized by the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies, resulted in 90 legal actions related to unlicensed contracting, according to a news release. Another 37 legal actions were taken for workers’ compensation insurance violations.

Over three weeks, CSLB joined forces with local law enforcement to conduct undercover sting operations in Sonoma, Sacramento, Madera and San Bernardino counties, the release said.

The stings targeted unlicensed contractors, with investigators contacting the suspects through their advertisements.

During four sting operations, suspected unlicensed operators arrived at designated locations to bid on various projects, such as drywall hanging, bathroom remodeling, turf installation, framing, flooring, exterior and interior painting, concrete, tree removal, landscaping, and plumbing. As a result, 50 people may face criminal charges for contracting without a license.

The license board does not identify allegedly unlicensed contractors as legal action is pending, but the Sonoma County sting did not include anyone with a Napa County address, a representative said. CSLB staff did not conduct any sweeps in Napa County.

Those involved submitted bids that exceeded the legal limit of $500. California law prohibits unlicensed contractors from bidding and/or contracting for construction work that exceeds $500 in value, including labor and materials. All may now face legal consequences, which can include fines and potential jail time.

A total of 66 construction sweep operations were conducted in various California counties, including Sonoma, Solano, Marin and others. Forty unlicensed contractors were identified during the sweeps and now face an administrative citation or referral to a local prosecutor for contracting without a license.

Additionally, 37 stop orders were issued to halt employee labor at active job sites where contractors did not have workers' compensation insurance for their employees.

“Unlicensed contractors pose a significant danger to consumers," said CSLB Registrar David Fogt in the board's statement. “CSLB’s Statewide Investigative Fraud Team performs sweeps and stings regularly, and we are proud to be a top contributor in this year’s NASCLA’s coordinated enforcement effort.”

For more information, contact the license board at cslb.ca.gov, 800-321-CSLB.

Napa Valley Register business editor Jennifer Huffman contributed to this report.

