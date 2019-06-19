Cal Fire has announced it will carry out a prescribed burn in the Napa County woodlands near Lake Berryessa starting Thursday morning, in an effort to create a barrier against the spread of wildfires.
Burning operations will take place from 8:30 a.m. to noon daily through June 28, the state fire protection agency said in a news release. About 65 acres will be burned along Highway 128, from the Monticello Dam at Lake Berryessa east to Winters in Yolo County.
The operation is a rescheduled version of a burn that had been planned for June 10-14, but was postponed after the eruption of the Sand Fire in Yolo County, Cal Fire reported.
Residents can expect to see smoke during the controlled burn, along with firefighting equipment and a Cal Fire helicopter. Highway 128 will be reduced to one lane, with traffic control, while burning is in progress.
A prescribed burn will help create a firebreak 6 miles long and from 10 to 150 feet wide, clearing grass on the north side of the highway that could fuel a wildfire, according to Cal Fire. The firebreak is intended to prevent flames in the Highway 128 corridor from spreading into steeper wooded terrain where firefighting becomes more difficult, in an area that has endured five large wildland fires since 2014.
The project is a partnership of Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit with Caltrans, the Yolo County Office of Emergency Services and Winters Fire.
A map of the project area can be viewed at http://bit.ly/2WPojXP