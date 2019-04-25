A controversial housing bill that could bring taller buildings to certain California neighborhoods cleared its second hurdle Wednesday, scoring a decisive committee vote after several changes designed to make it more palatable to its many opponents.
Senate Bill 50 gathered the votes it needed to pass out of the state Senate Governance and Finance Committee, but the bill looks different now than when it was first introduced by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco.
Wiener's bill has been heavily attacked by city leaders worried it would usurp their local planning control and apply one-size-fits-all zoning rules throughout the state, and by activists worried it would accelerate gentrification and lead to the displacement of more low-income residents. In response, Wiener amended the bill to include some exemptions for smaller cities and counties, a provision to make sure affordable housing is built with SB 50 projects, and several other tweaks. The changes merged Wiener's bill with SB 4 by Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.
"Every city and county in the Golden State needs to do their part with housing ...The strategy of 'no' no longer works," McGuire, chair of the Governance and Finance Committee, said Wednesday. "At the same time, we know we need to take into account the unique differences of jurisdictions."
The hearing was packed Wednesday with dozens of supporters and opponents of the bill. Emotions were running high, and McGuire had to remind attendees to refrain from hissing, booing or clapping.
SB 50 now moves on to the Senate Appropriations Committee. If it passes there, it will move on to the Senate floor. SB 4 will not advance.
SB 50 would override local zoning rules to allow taller and denser residential buildings near transit hubs and in "job-rich" communities, in an effort to get more units of housing built and ease the state's shortage. Under the new version of the bill, smaller cities and counties would get special treatment, while small coastal cities, historic districts and fire-prone areas would be exempt.
In counties with 600,000 or fewer residents, projects within a half mile of rail or ferry terminals would generally abide by a scaled-back version of SB 50 -- they could increase their height by one story. For example, if the neighborhood is zoned for three-story buildings, a developer could build up to four stories under SB 50. Previously, SB would have allowed developers in any city to build four or five-story apartments near rail stations.
The new one-story rules apply only if a city has a population of more than 50,000.
Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco and San Mateo counties all had populations of more than 600,000 as of last year. Marin, Napa, Monterey, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties were among those that had fewer, and would be eligible for special treatment under SB 50.
In another major change, the new SB 50 would require streamlined approval of fourplexes on vacant land in any residentially zoned neighborhood in California.
The compromises didn't appease many of the bill's opponents, who lined up to voice their dissent Wednesday.
Norma Garcia, director of policy and advocacy for the nonprofit Mission Economic Development Agency, worried the legislators haven't done enough research on the impact SB 50 will have on low-income communities vulnerable to gentrification.
"We're talking about rezoning the entire state without a study, and I just can't imagine that that is prudent," she said. "I think as a state we need to be careful about how we do this."
Wiener has attempted to address gentrification concerns. SB 50 would not allow developers to tear down an existing building if a tenant has lived there within the last seven years. Certain low-income communities would get an extra five years to comply with the new zoning rules. And before developers could move tenants into a market-rate SB 50 project, they would have to secure building permits for their required accompanying affordable housing units.
"I'm very sensitive to making sure we're not displacing people," Wiener said. "This is about adding housing, not displacing residents who are already residing in a neighborhood."
David Reyes, director of planning and community development for the city of Pasadena, complained the bill is now a "two-sizes-fit-all" solution, instead of a "one-size-fits-all." If it becomes law, it will destroy the hard-fought partnerships formed between city officials, local residents and developers each time a new building is proposed, he said.
"What cities will do in response to a bill like this, is sue the state," Reyes said.
A recent study by the Embarcadero Institute, a nonprofit with connections to a Palo Alto-based slow-growth group, said the original SB 50's zoning rules could potentially allow Palo Alto to triple in size -- a claim Wiener dismissed as "misleading" and "absurd."
Several tenants rights organizations lined up Wednesday to oppose the bill, as did representatives from cities including Danville, Pleasanton, Orinda, Walnut Creek, Beverly Hills and Redondo Beach. Supporters included construction industry groups, the California Association of Realtors, environmental protection groups, the AARP, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's office and Facebook.
McGuire, who has been working with Wiener for three months to come up with a compromise bill both can stomach, said their efforts aren't done.
"This is not an easy bill. Will there need to be more work? You betcha," McGuire said. But, he said, "it sets us on a path that doesn't adopt a one-size-fits-all approach, and it ensures that change does come to communities big and small."
Staff writer Katy Murphy contributed to this report.
