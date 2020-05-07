Convicted Napa child molester serving life sentence denied parole

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man serving a 385-year prison sentence for a child sexual abuse case in Napa more than a quarter century ago has been denied release by a California parole board, according to the Napa County District Attorney's Office.

In a videoconference hearing, the Board of Parole Hearings ruled that Ronald Eugene Hoffman, 67, must remain behind bars for the molestation of three children, the office of District Attorney Allison Haley announced Wednesday in a news release.

It was the first parole hearing for Hoffman, who was arrested by Napa Police in December 1994 and is serving 385 years to life at the California Institution for Men in Chino, east of Los Angeles. He will next be eligible for parole consideration in 2030.

Hoffman, who had previous convictions for child murder and molestation, was arrested in connection with the abuse of children ages 6, 4 and 3 over about a one-year period, and recorded the abuse on videotape, according to statement, which said authorities found a VHS tape in Hoffman's car at the time he was detained.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to 15 counts of forcible child molestation, resulting in his de facto life sentence. Under California's Elderly Parole Program, state inmates who are 60 or older and have been incarcerated at least 25 years may be eligible for parole.