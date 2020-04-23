Conviction of Napa man in 2017 kidnapping and sex assault case upheld

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The conviction of a Napa man sentenced to serve the rest of his life in prison for the 2017 kidnapping and sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl was upheld Tuesday by the California Court of Appeal, the Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said.

Timothy Marble, 52, was convicted by a Sonoma County jury in November 2018 of multiple felonies, including forcible rape following the administration of a controlled substance to a minor, forcible oral copulation in the course of an aggravated kidnapping and three counts of having committed lewd and lascivious acts on a minor under the age of 14. In December 2018, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus an additional 100 years to life in prison -- the maximum allowable term.

The convictions stem from an incident that began at about 3 a.m. March 31, 2017, when the victim, who was 13 at the time, met Marble at a gas station in Napa.

Marble struck up a conversation with her and invited her to go on a ride with him in his pickup, the girl's attorney said during Marble's trial.

Marble eventually persuaded the girl to try meth with him. After injecting her with the drug, he "took advantage of her disoriented state" and drove her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted her, the girl testified.