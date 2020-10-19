Cooler weather for Napa Valley, but fire danger ramping up again

Napa residents experienced some record-setting and record-tying heat over the weekend, but cooler temperatures forecast for this week will not end the heightened risk of wildfires.

The return of gusty winds in the higher elevations starting Monday night and extending through much of the week prompted the National Weather Service to issue a fire weather watch Monday.

Winds should be gusty in the hills and mountains that border Napa Valley, which means that "everyone should be vigilant, even those in the valley," said Napa Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson.

Any fire that starts on peaks is likely to run down hill into the urban interface where people life, Peterson said.

The highest winds will be above 1,000 feet, affecting such heights as Atlas Peak, Mount Veeder and Mount St. Helena, he said. Vegetation is bone dry and humidity will be extremely low.

Temperatures flirted with records in recent days. The high Friday in Napa was 97 degrees, tying a record set in 1961. On Saturday, the high of 96 degrees beat the old record set in both 1933 and 1903, Peterson said.

On Sunday, the high of 94 degrees fell three degrees short of the record of 97 degrees, he said.