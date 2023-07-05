#CoombsvilleFire UPDATE: Forward progress on the fire has been stopped. @FIRIS sensor aircraft mapped the fire at 7.03 acres. Firefighters continue working on containment. pic.twitter.com/w4Mjr9bYOL — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 5, 2023

UPDATE: 2:40 p.m. First responders report forward progress has stopped, but fire is not fully contained.

---

City of Napa and Napa County firefighters are responding to a 15 acre vegetation fire in the area of Coombsville Road in Napa.

#CoombsvilleFire: CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit and Napa Fire Department are in Unified Command of a vegetation fire near the 1100 block of Coombsville Road, Napa. A full wildland response has been ordered. pic.twitter.com/Br5W1uLoQq — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 5, 2023

Alert Napa Count sent a message to residents around 2:31 p.m. "Mandatory evacuations in place from Coombsville Road north into Monte Vista area. 15 acre fire along Coombsville Road moving north."

In accordance with Zonehaven alerts, area NAP-E035 has been ordered to evacuate: "Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access."

An updated alert advised: "OES-Mandatory Evacuations due to 15 Acre Fire Coombsville Road Mandatory evacuations in place from Coombsville Road north into Monte Vista area."

Zone NAP-E051 to the east remains under an evacuation warning.

The fire was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. First responders are staging at Silverado Middle School.

Initially reported as a structure fire, the fire was reclassified as a vegetation fire which had spread to both sides of Coombsville Road, according to Napa Fire Battalion Chief Jim Cortese.

Students and staff at Silverado Middle School were evacuated first to nearby Tulocay Cemetery before they were transported to Napa Valley Expo on Third Street to be reunited with family and guardians, according to Mike Pearson, Napa Valley Unified School District executive director or facilities, maintenance and operations.

"We appreciate the fire department’s quick response as they continue to work to extinguish the fire and staff for following the detailed evacuation plan," said Julie Bordes, NVUSD director of communications and community relations. "Our primary concern is for the well-being of our students and staff impacted by this event. We will continue to ensure our students and staff remain safe."

Cortese said the origin of the fire is unknown and Napa City Fire, Napa County Fire and CalFire will be investigating.

A CalFire helicopter remains in the area, circling the scene and reporting to responders on the ground.

This is a developing story. Reporters are on the scene. Check back for updates.