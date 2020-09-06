Coombsville Road closed in Napa after vehicle strikes power pole

The crash of a pickup truck into a power pole Saturday night led to the shutdown of Coombsville Road in Napa, according to police.
The wreck occurred shortly before 8:25 p.m. between Linnell Avenue and Hoffman Lane, Napa Police said in a Facebook post.
After the impact toppled the utility pole, the 68-year-old man at the wheel of the pickup continued on until his vehicle broke down at Terrace Avenue, according to police Sgt. Mike Walund. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Queen of the Valley Medical Center, where he was cited for driving under the influence, Walund said.
No update on Coombsville Road's reopening was available as of 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
