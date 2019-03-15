Cope Family Center expands services

Cope Family Center recently announced expanded services across its programs including parent education and drop-in crisis support.

Cope has expanded its Triple P - Positive Parenting Program curriculum for its parenting classes and workshops.

A new program called Triple P Teen, offers one-on-one consultations, in English and Spanish, to parents who have specific concerns about their teenager’s behavior.

The nonprofit now offers Triple P Family Transitions, a six-week workshop that assists parents who need support managing the transition to successful co-parenting.

Cope’s Home Visiting program, called Parents as Teachers, has expanded to serve families with children up to age 3.

“With this change, we expect to increase our annual caseload to 100 families from our current 65 families,” reported Program Manager Colleen Masi.

The nonprofit also hired a bilingual Family Resource Center coordinator to provide more intensive crisis intervention

“Every parent struggles at some point, and we want them to know they can come to Cope for help,” said Cope Family Center Executive Director Michele Grupe.

Founded in 1972, the nonprofit is entering its 47th year of providing support to struggling parents in Napa County.

Cope’s programs seek to alleviate parental stress so parents can raise children who thrive physically, emotionally, socially and academically.

Cope’s services are provided free of charge, made possible by government and community support.

To learn more about Cope’s programs, visit copefamilycenter.org or call 707-252-1123.