Copia gardens get cleanup: Oxbow Yard poised to take shape

After 13 years of being mostly left to nature, one section of the former Copia south gardens is about to get a whole new look.

Developers have begun initial preparations for a new project called Oxbow Yard. Plans include a beer garden, micro-distillery, gardens, seating and gathering areas and more.

To begin, the site recently underwent a thorough clean-up. Many, many yards of redwood chips were recently spread over portions of the garden area. Overgrowth has been removed.

“We’re trying to remove the years of weeds and get it back to its original luster,” said Perry Clark, a partner in the project. “It’s just a lot of clearing.”

The property is located at 585 First St., next to and behind the South Copia parking lot.

After the original Copia closed in 2008, the Napa Chefs Garden Co-Op took over the front part of the south Copia garden, but the rear part of the Copia garden was mostly left alone.