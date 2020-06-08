Corcoran state prison investigating inmate's death as homicide; cellmate segregated

Vasquez was transferred to Corcoran from Los Angeles County on Oct. 9, 2014. He was serving a 22-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder, according to the release.

Madrigal was transferred from Napa County on March 21, 2019. He is serving a 33-year sentence for voluntary manslaughter in the death of the 62-year-old Buffington during a home break-in on June 21, 2013.

Authorities have said Madrigal, then 24, entered Buffington's Hayes Street house through an unlocked back window before fatally stabbing the resident, taking jewelry from the home and fleeing in the victim's SUV. California Highway Patrol officers stopped Madrigal a day later for a traffic violation near Lake Berryessa and learned he was not the owner of the vehicle, and Napa Police officers were then sent to Buffington's home where he was found dead.

Madrigal initially was charged with first-degree murder, but later was treated at Napa State and Atascadero State hospitals before being deemed competent to stand trial, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and burglary in Napa County Superior Court in February 2019, in a deal that dismissed the murder allegation.