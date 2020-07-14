Coronavirus: Another metric shows COVID-19 worsening in California

It was exactly three weeks ago that the statewide positivity rate was last beneath 5%, where it had remained for most of May and June. At the time, Newsom called each decimal point "profoundly impactful." In the three weeks since, the rate has risen a full percentage point each week. The 8.3% rate Sunday was the highest it has been since late April, when the state was testing fewer than 10,000 people per day.

And yet 17 states have had a higher percentage of their tests come back positive over the past week. California's 7.7% rate is tied with North Carolina and still well below the eye-popping rates at the top of the list (Arizona: 26.5%; Mississippi: 18.9%; Florida: 18.6%). Nationwide, the positivity rate has followed a similar trend to California, rising to 8.8% Sunday before falling a tenth of a point Monday — still nearly twice what it was a month ago.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus also rose to a new high Sunday both in California and the Bay Area. Statewide, there were 6,485 patients hospitalized Sunday, 36% more than two weeks ago, while the number of those in intensive care units crossed 2,000 for the first time in recent days.

"As we see positivity rates increase, as I say often, you will see the lagging indicator of hospitalizations begin to increase," Newsom said Monday.