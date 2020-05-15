Coronavirus cancels Napa banquet, but If Given a Chance will honor students online

Where to watch, how to give

The 25th annual award ceremony will be presented online at ifgivenachance.org, with videos to be posted at 12:01 a.m. from Sunday to Friday. Donations to support students also can be made through the website.

The six award winners for 2020 include:

- Daisy Zamora (video to appear Sunday, May 17)

- Abraham Ramirez and Samantha Garcia (Monday, May 18)

- Jacqueline Perez (Tuesday, May 19)

- Juliana Cortez (Wednesday, May 20)

- Alondra Sanchez (Thursday, May 21)

- Final ceremony with speeches by all honorees (Friday, May 22)