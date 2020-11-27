Coronavirus cases rising across Napa County, officials say

Hospitalizations have already begun to climb over “approximately the last four weeks,” Upton confirmed in an email, writing that county residents hospitalized with the virus had gone from “zero to five to eight and now 12.” Hospitalizations remained at 12 as of Nov. 25 — a level in line with the county’s previous peak over the summer, according to Relucio, when “peak hospitalizations at a single time” reached 14 at its height.

County-wide, 63% of hospital beds are currently in use, Relucio said Nov. 24; 31% of ICU beds are in use, as are 31% of ventilators. (Those numbers include both COVID- and non-COVID-related patients.) County hospital capacity has been depressed further by the closure of Adventist Health St. Helena, Relucio confirmed. The 151-bed facility could open as soon as next week, hospital staff said mid-month.

Napa County has reported two deaths from the virus in the last four weeks, bringing the total count up to 16.

Officials are indeed bracing for a post-Thanksgiving spike, according to Relucio.