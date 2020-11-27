 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coronavirus cases rising across Napa County, officials say

Coronavirus cases rising across Napa County, officials say

Coronavirus update COVID 1

Napa County's case numbers are rising at record rates, public health officials say, adding they are bracing for a post-Thanksgiving uptick because of mixed-household gatherings.

 Dreamstime.com

Ramped-up community spread of the coronavirus is now a concern through the entirety of Napa County, Napa County officials say.

“It was just a few short weeks ago that we could point to the geographic location or industry causing an uptick,” County Spokesperson Janet Upton said, “but now (cases are rising) everywhere.”

Napa County on Tuesday reported 97 new cases of COVID-19 — the highest single-day case count since the county began testing and tracking the virus in March. That shatters the previous record, 72, set Nov. 20. The county’s previous single-day high before this particular case spike was recorded July 1 at 45, according to Upton.

The county’s total case count has more than doubled in the last 12 weeks, county data shows, climbing from 1,444 on Sept. 1 to 2,931 on Nov. 25. The county is bracing for a surge in hospitalizations in coming weeks, County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio said, noting that climbing case counts often indicate a rise in hospitalized patients is on the way.

“We are seeing increases in the number of COVID patients that are being admitted to Queen of the Valley, and I know Kaiser in Vallejo has seen a large increase in patients as well this week (and last),” Relucio said.

Hospitalizations have already begun to climb over “approximately the last four weeks,” Upton confirmed in an email, writing that county residents hospitalized with the virus had gone from “zero to five to eight and now 12.” Hospitalizations remained at 12 as of Nov. 25 — a level in line with the county’s previous peak over the summer, according to Relucio, when “peak hospitalizations at a single time” reached 14 at its height.

County-wide, 63% of hospital beds are currently in use, Relucio said Nov. 24; 31% of ICU beds are in use, as are 31% of ventilators. (Those numbers include both COVID- and non-COVID-related patients.) County hospital capacity has been depressed further by the closure of Adventist Health St. Helena, Relucio confirmed. The 151-bed facility could open as soon as next week, hospital staff said mid-month.

Napa County has reported two deaths from the virus in the last four weeks, bringing the total count up to 16.

Officials are indeed bracing for a post-Thanksgiving spike, according to Relucio.

“A lot of people are traveling, and we have definitely seen quite a few cases as a result of travel,” she added. She urged residents to continue taking preventative measures — wearing a mask, implementing social distancing and washing hands — to help prevent the exacerbated spread of the virus.

The drive-through testing site at Napa Valley Expo — run by Verily, the healthcare arm of Google’s parent company, in collaboration with CORE, the disaster response non-profit — has been extended through December 2020, according to a testing update released Thursday. Verily has extended testing to those 13 years of age or older, according to the release. Appointments can be made by visiting projectbaseline.com.

WATCH NOW: FDA APPROVES FIRST AT-HOME RAPID CORONAVIRUS TEST

Catch up on Napa County’s top news stories:

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Sarah Klearman at (707) 256-2213 or sklearman@napanews.com.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Wine Industry Reporter

Wine industry reporter at the Napa Valley Register.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Inside the Bowl: a look at a south Napa homeless camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News