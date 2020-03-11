Coronavirus concerns lead Napa school district to halt student trips, employee travel for 30 days

As coronavirus cases – and fears – expand in California and the U.S., the Napa Valley Unified School District has announced precautionary measures including a month-long halt to field trips and employee travel.
Effective Thursday, all school trips for NVUSD are canceled, for both domestic and overseas destinations, Superintendent Rosanna Mucetti said in a statement sent to school families on the ParentSquare website shortly after 3:30 p.m. The prohibition will continue through April 10.
In addition, staff travel to work conferences or professional development events is canceled for the same 30-day period.
Among the travel plans to be blocked was a trip by Napa High School students to Germany and the Czech Republic, Mucetti said in a brief interview Wednesday night.
Sporting events involving NVUSD schools remain on the schedule, Mucetti said, citing the California Interscholastic Federation, the state governing body for prep sports.
Theatrical and music productions in the school district will continue for the time being, Mucetti said. Vintage High School currently is presenting the musical “West Side Story” at the district auditorium on Jefferson Street, with shows scheduled through Sunday.
“We will be monitoring the situation daily and will provide frequent updates to our community, including the status of planned activities and travel occurring after spring break,” the superintendent said in the statement. NVUSD’s spring vacation is slated for April 6-10.
Mucetti said she and other school district superintendents in Napa County will meet Friday with the county’s Office of Education and Health and Human Services agency to decide whether to take other protective steps.
No confirmed person-to-person infections with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, have been reported in Napa County thus far.
The restrictions for Napa schools were announced as concerns over the coronavirus spread through the Bay Area began affecting high school sports schedules Upvalley.
St. Helena High School will see one road contest scrapped and another closed to the public. The Tim Bruder Relays in Martinez, which would have been the Saints track and field team’s season opener, was canceled. St. Helena’s baseball team will play its scheduled game at John Swett High School in Crockett, but without fans present.
Both away venues are in Contra Costa County, which has announced a state of emergency and discouraged gatherings of more than 50 people.
