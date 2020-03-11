Coronavirus concerns lead Napa school district to halt student trips, employee travel for 30 days

Mucetti said she and other school district superintendents in Napa County will meet Friday with the county’s Office of Education and Health and Human Services agency to decide whether to take other protective steps.

No confirmed person-to-person infections with the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, have been reported in Napa County thus far.

The restrictions for Napa schools were announced as concerns over the coronavirus spread through the Bay Area began affecting high school sports schedules Upvalley.

St. Helena High School will see one road contest scrapped and another closed to the public. The Tim Bruder Relays in Martinez, which would have been the Saints track and field team’s season opener, was canceled. St. Helena’s baseball team will play its scheduled game at John Swett High School in Crockett, but without fans present.

Both away venues are in Contra Costa County, which has announced a state of emergency and discouraged gatherings of more than 50 people.

Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.