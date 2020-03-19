Coronavirus could infect more than 60,000 homeless in California, governor says

More than 60,000 homeless Californians could come down with the potentially deadly COVID-19 over the next eight weeks, according to new modeling revealed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced the startling projection -- which assumes the illness would infect 56% of the state's 108,000 unsheltered residents -- Wednesday night in a briefing that was live-streamed on Facebook.

"That creates a deep point of anxiety for the existing population, but moreover for our healthcare delivery system, our capacity to move people in and out of the shelters safely without contacting other people and putting them at risk as well," he said.

At the same time, he went over steps the state is taking to protect its homeless population -- including allocating $150 million, deploying trailers and reserving hotel rooms to get people off the streets.

Newsom announced the state would send $100 million to local governments for homeless shelter support and emergency housing, and spend another $50 million to purchase trailers and lease hotel rooms that will be used both to isolate homeless people who may have the virus and protect those who don't.