Coronavirus could mean hefty medical bills for California's uninsured

State-level census data also show that in states like Florida and California, where the spread of contagion has been severe, the number of residents aged 19 to 54 who are uninsured number around 2.7 million and 2.8 million respectively. That's around 13% of Florida's population and 7% of California's.

Kristin Burnett, a resident of Sarasota, Florida, is in her mid-thirties and suffers from an auto-immune disease. She used to be a restaurant manager and worked around 70 hours a week a year ago. She left that job to look after her ailing father.

Now she works around 20 hours a week. She declined to say what she currently does.

She said that with the pay she has now, she cannot afford private insurance.

"It's a scary thought to think we might have to spend $500 just for a medical appointment," she said.

Overall, roughly 30 million people of all ages nationwide have no form of health insurance coverage, McClatchy's analysis found.