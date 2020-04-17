Coronavirus crisis hastens the collapse of local newspapers. Here's why it matters

Advance Local declined to comment. But editor Tim Warsinskey, one of the six remaining Plain Dealer newsroom employees, said in an email that the 32 departures were "emblematic of a larger challenge our industry is facing." He noted that, between the two staffs, Cleveland still has about 70 journalists, on par with other Midwestern cities.

In Northern California, Bradley Zeve, the founder and chief executive of the Monterey County Weekly, recently laid off seven members of his close-knit staff, including the managing editor.

"Worst day in my career," Zeve said. "We've had some difficult times, but nothing has come close to this."

His remaining staff has kept the paper going, and they branched out by sending daily email newsletters _ an effort that has quickly grown to 46,000 subscribers.

"The silver lining is that we've done some amazing journalism in the last few weeks," Zeve said. "But so many businesses that we relied on just closed down, and who knows how many of them will eventually come back. The future is unknown."

That is what's distressing vonKaenel, owner of the Sacramento News & Review. In a March 19 letter to readers, he warned: "It could be the end."