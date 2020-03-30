Coronavirus deaths jump to 132 as California faces a critical few weeks

About half of California's total intensive-care beds _ 3,700 _ are in the five-county area around Los Angeles, according to data from 2018, the most recent available. In the nine-county Bay Area, there are roughly 1,400 ICU beds for a population of 7.6 million people.

Intensive-care beds allow for a higher level of treatment than regular beds, a level of care some COVID-19 patients require. Those unable to breathe properly may need a breathing tube inserted into their throat and to be hooked up to a ventilator, which physically pushes oxygen into the lungs.

Although a system overload remained the fear, one projection from University of Washington epidemiologists suggested that California's nine-day-old stay-at-home order might keep the hospital strain below catastrophic levels. And Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a UCLA epidemiologist, said Friday that after a considerable uptick in cases, "I think we should be able to see some leveling off of those numbers in a couple of weeks because of the physical distancing measures."

UC Berkeley biostatistics professor Nicholas Jewell said California will soon learn whether its limits on work and public movement have paid dividends.