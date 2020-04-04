Coronavirus: Do reusable grocery bags spread the virus? And are they banned?

Luby noted that the grocery store workers are most affected.

"We're all depending on those checkers," he said. "They play a crucial role for us and we want them protected, just like we want our health care workers protected."

And there's clear evidence those workers are alarmed.

"A lot of our members feel very anxious because they are put on the front lines." said Jim Araby, director of strategic campaigns for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, a grocery workers union that has 30,000 members in Northern California.

"In a typical shift at a grocery store you are looking at seeing 500 people a day," he said. "All the unknowns lead our members to be very cautious about touching bags that are in peoples homes and may not have been properly sanitized."

As a result of those concerns, the state is considering a similar ban to the Bay Area's, which could mean the return of single-use plastic bags, at least temporarily.

On March 25, the California Grocers Association and the California Retailers Association sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, asking him to temporarily suspend the state's prohibition on single-use plastic bags at supermarkets and pharmacies.