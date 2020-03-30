Coronavirus: Expect Bay Area shelter-in-place order extension this week, officials say

An extension of the sheltering order should also not be seen as a surprise, as public health experts and officials from across the country, including Dr. Sara Cody, the Santa Clara County public health officer who famously led the multi-county brigade behind the initial stay-at-home order, were joined by Newsom in saying social-distancing and other restrictions were likely going to be in place for at least a few months.

In a profile published by this news organization Sunday, Cody said county health officials will assess this week how effective the measures have been. But she was unequivocal in saying, "This is going to go on for quite some time."

Santa Clara County confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the known total to 646, more than twice the 302 cases reported as of March 22, according to data released by the county Public Health Department.

Contra Costa County reported its third coronavirus death Sunday, and that 17 new cases had surfaced, bringing its total cases to 175.

In San Francisco, reported that two more people had died from the virus, bringing that city and county's total to five fatalities. The latest count of known infections for the city was 340, also more than twice the number reported earlier last week.