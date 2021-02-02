Coronavirus: How do California's regions compare?

Although the Bay Area has been able to avoid the major outbreaks seen in Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, parts of the region were on the brink of their own crises. In Santa Clara County, particularly to the south, cases skyrocketed and ICU capacity fell far further than its neighbors in Alameda County or San Francisco. Now, however, Santa Clara County has also seen one of the biggest turnaround in the state: a 56% reduction in cases over the past two weeks, far outpacing the Bay Area's 43.5% decline.

San Francisco has cut its cases by 37% in the past two weeks and is already nearing the possibility of advancing in the state's tiered reopening system. At approximately 16 daily cases per 100,000 residents, it has the fifth-lowest infection rate in the state. Marin County is not far behind, at about 21/100K.

Infection rates mostly remain higher in the outer parts of the region, led by Monterey County with a rate of 62 daily cases per 100,000 over the past week. Of the counties with the 30 highest infection rates in California over the past week, only four are in the Bay Area: Napa, Solano and Santa Cruz — all outside the top 20 — in addition to Monterey.