Coronavirus is again stalking California, but there is still time to prevent a 'third wave'

"We are in a critical time where we have many established cultural familial traditions of getting together and celebrating," Kim-Farley said. "That just really cannot be the same as it was last year."

The state generally bans large gatherings and has set up the following requirements for how small social private gatherings can occur: outside, with no more than three households allowed, with guests from different households staying six feet from each other, wearing masks when not eating or drinking, serving food and drink in single-serve disposable containers, and limiting the duration to no more than two hours.

"This is not the year to party in large crowds, particularly inside," said Dr. Grant Colfax, the San Francisco director of public health. "We want to be here for the next holiday season. We want all of us to be here."

A lot of the concern nationwide is that major transmission occurs in small groups of gatherings of friends and families. Health experts are urging people to not host or attend large gatherings, and say it's safest to celebrate in person with just members of your household and spending time together with others by phone or web video services.