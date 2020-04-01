Coronavirus: Is the drinking water supply safe?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In a worst case situation, where a water agency had all of its plant operators sick and was running out of chemicals, it could keep the plants running, Cajina said, and issue a "boil water" notice to the public. But he said that is unlikely.

"If we get to that point, you really are looking at the effects we would see from a major earthquake. I really don't think we are going to get to anything like that," he said.

He noted, however, that if water systems ever reached the point of not being able to handle fundamental operations of providing safe drinking water, "we'd be more concerned first about the smaller systems that don't have the depth. We are in touch with them daily."

Small water systems that serve a few hundred people can be hooked up to other water systems, or run by the National Guard or military in case of emergencies. In California's drought, when some ran dry, water was trucked in temporarily to some communities.

In Napa, after a 6.0 earthquake wrecked part of the city's water delivery system in 2014, crews set up stations for residents to drive up with containers and get water until the pipes were fixed.