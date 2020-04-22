Coronavirus killed in California earlier than known. Newsom wants to re-examine more deaths

The revelation also shifts the timeline for coronavirus spread and deadliness across the U.S. as well as within California.

"We know there was a person diagnosed in late January with the virus -- but to have at least three people right around the beginning of February and late January already have the infection and two of them pass away means the virus has been around for a while," County Executive Jeff Smith told the Mercury News in San Jose.

Statewide, the first confirmed COVID-19 fatality had previously been reported as a Placer County resident who died March 4..

The first known case of the virus in the United States, which was linked to international travel, came Jan. 21. But the two February deaths disclosed by Santa Clara County happened before the first known instance of community transmission within the U.S. was reported Feb. 26 in Northern California, in a Solano County woman who was transported to UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento for treatment.

Santa Clara's health officer, Dr. Sara Cody, said that none of the earliest victims had traveled outside the country before they died or were known to be connected to someone infected with the virus.