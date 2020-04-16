Coronavirus kills California blacks and Pacific Islanders at excessive rate, numbers show

All too often, he said, African Americans have poorer health outcomes because they live in neighborhoods that lack green spaces where they can exercise and grocery stores where fresh produces is readily available. They also often live in neighborhoods where the air is more polluted because the housing stock is cheaper, and consequently both indoor and outdoor air quality is low compared with other city neighborhoods.

African Americans have two or three times the rates of infant and child mortality, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and pulmonary conditions such as elevated rates of asthma than other ethnic and racial groups, he said.

"We should stop talking about inequality because COVID-19 has thrown it completely in our face," Hewitt said, "and we should start thinking about doing something about it during this pandemic, but just as importantly post-pandemic ... we will not be able to eliminate disparities in health unless we do the kinds of social interventions which are required to put people in the best places they can be so that when something like this happens in society that they are best-positioned to protect themselves."