Coronavirus leads Napa Valley residents toward virtual Easter, Passover observances

“Worship comes to us now in pieces, each one of us participating, reading from Scripture or playing music from a safe place,” she said near the beginning of the 53-minute Facebook video, an assemblage of songs, Bible readings, spoken messages and nature photographs. “All of these pieces are put together as whole, and we pray for our worship to be a quilt for the soul.”

While others have turned to Zoom videoconference software to conduct seminars or carry out government meetings while public gatherings are banned, Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom prepared to use it Thursday evening to share the ritual that opens Passover: the seder, the ceremonial feast of unleavened bread that celebrates the emancipation of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt.

At 5 p.m., some of the synagogue's 220 member families were to log onto Zoom simultaneously – each with its own seder plate and kiddush cup for the seder's four cups of wine, as well as copies of the haggadah to retell the story of the Jewish liberation. Presiding, each from his own home, would be Rabbi Eli Goldstein and Gordon Lustig, Beth Shalom's music director.