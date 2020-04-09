Coronavirus leads Napa Valley residents toward virtual Easter, Passover observances

Few people are accustomed to celebrating the major holidays without leaving home or meeting family and friends. This week, with the beginning of Passover and the approach of Easter, the coronavirus pandemic is forcing many in the Napa Valley to learn how.
Churches and synagogues remain locked three weeks into California's order for residents to stay home. Easter egg hunts and photo shoots with furry bunny mascots have been canceled or never announced, swept away like all other public gatherings as authorities try to slow the spread of a globe-spanning virus that has killed more than 500 Californians, including two residents of Napa County.
Yet holidays remain on the calendar. Several congregations are using technology to recapture some of the close connections that COVID-19 has severed. In place of the services that in any other year would mark Holy Week and the start of the Passover celebration, local houses of worship are recording videos, songs and messages at their homes or in dormant sanctuaries, melding them into services shared with fellow members on social media to bridge the gaps forced by shelter-at-home orders.
When members of Napa Methodist Church began watching their virtual Palm Sunday service, they saw Pastor Marylee Sheffer not at her pulpit in vestments, but donning a black sweater sitting by a stack of quilts in her home – a metaphor for the way worshipers, unable to gather, have come together to create virtual services from afar.
“Worship comes to us now in pieces, each one of us participating, reading from Scripture or playing music from a safe place,” she said near the beginning of the 53-minute Facebook video, an assemblage of songs, Bible readings, spoken messages and nature photographs. “All of these pieces are put together as whole, and we pray for our worship to be a quilt for the soul.”
While others have turned to Zoom videoconference software to conduct seminars or carry out government meetings while public gatherings are banned, Napa's Congregation Beth Shalom prepared to use it Thursday evening to share the ritual that opens Passover: the seder, the ceremonial feast of unleavened bread that celebrates the emancipation of the ancient Israelites from slavery in Egypt.
At 5 p.m., some of the synagogue's 220 member families were to log onto Zoom simultaneously – each with its own seder plate and kiddush cup for the seder's four cups of wine, as well as copies of the haggadah to retell the story of the Jewish liberation. Presiding, each from his own home, would be Rabbi Eli Goldstein and Gordon Lustig, Beth Shalom's music director.
“For a lot of people, this year's Passover is going to be even more relevant,” said Goldstein, who has led Friday night services on Zoom and Torah studies on Facebook since county and state stay-home directives began March 20. “One feature of the story is retelling of the 10 plagues that forced Egypt to let Israelites go from slavery. Now a lot of people, because of social distancing, feel captive in own homes. It's our same aspiration our ancestors had to be free – even though our situation is very different, the sentiment is similar. A global plague is afflicting the world, and we are yearning to be free from the forces that are enslaving us.”
In the three weeks since the shelter-at-home policy compelled congregations to take their worship online, some have evolved from attempting to record or replicate the traditional pulpit-to-pews experience to crafting a service especially suited to home viewing on a computer or television – filled with visual wipes and transitions, adorned with video clips and photos, and often recorded and edited in advance.
It has been a goal that some church members say they have picked up on the fly, as restrictions on public gatherings have extended to religious services as well.
“The first week, we had pipe dreams that we could capture video in the best quality we could from the same devices in our sanctuary (as before),” said Matt Wagner, a Napa Methodist member who has helped coordinate the church's virtual services. “Then shelter-in-place began and we learned we'd have to quickly adapt to picking up individual pieces of services and putting them together, to maintain social distancing.”
By early this month, members of Napa Methodist had worked out a system for recording segments of services at home and sending them to others for assembly into a finished video. Portions shot inside the sanctuary included no more than three people at a time, and the contributions of vocalists were melded into a harmonious whole with help from GarageBand multitrack recording software.
For some of the weightiest moments of Holy Week, however, churches are sometimes opting to webcast services live so that all may share the moment together.
Hillside Christian Church in south Napa was preparing an Easter YouTube presentation with “creative elements that would be difficult to do live,” said Pastor Eric Daniel, yet is opting to broadcast its Good Friday service in real time on Facebook. “This is more of a sacred moment, Good Friday, so we're going to a livestream,” he said.
On March 19, the day before a stay-home order took effect in Napa County, members of Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena shot seven hours of footage for the virtual services to come, according to Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga.
What has emerged under the guidance of Brian Capener, a member and filmmaker, are a series of videos for the period from Maundy Thursday to the dawn of Easter that are short films as much as digital services – atmospheric, often slow-motion images of prayer and ceremony inside the St. Helena sanctuary interspersed with artworks depicting the Last Supper and Jesus' crucifixion. A booklet written to complement the short subjects posted on the Vimeo website allows viewers to follow along during each virtual service.
While Grace Episcopal is continuing to post full-length worship videos on Sundays and will do so again for Easter, Zuniga suggested the shorter films show what can result when worship is rethought with the home in mind.
“We had the idea for short films that give the essence of the movements of those days,” she said Tuesday. “Not just a recorded service you can watch, but (something you can) watch and you'll have a sense of the importance of these days. … So many of our rituals began in the home; the Last Supper was a kind of seder, a home-based religious experience. In a sense, we're getting back to our roots in the first Christian churches.”
Away from religion and houses of worship, other Easter events in the county – particularly those for children – have been revamped to allow for social distancing or scrapped this year. CIA at Copia scrubbed its early-spring slate of events at its Napa hub on First Street, which hosts an annual Easter egg hunt, while another egg chase at Las Flores Park for special-needs children was canceled by its organizer, the Active 20-30 Club of Napa.
Active 20-30 directors briefly considered a drive-through Easter-basket giveaway as a substitute, but “the kids we work with are the ones at the highest risk so we didn't even broach that,” said Katie Corley, a board member for the group. “We want to look after their safety first. … There was a lot of sadness but it's for the community and we wanted everyone to be safe, so it was the right thing to do.”
Instead, Active 20-30 is pointing parents toward Easter promotions offered by local businesses, such as egg decoration kits from Heritage Eats or a decorate-your-own cookie package at brewed., a cafe at the Napa Premium Outlets.
Since families are unable to attend public Easter egg hunts during the coronavirus shutdown, organizers of a St. Helena event plan to bring a hunt of sorts to local families instead.
Members of Odd Fellows Lodge No. 167 have painted and decorated more than 100 barrels donated by HALL Wines. Decorated like giant Easter eggs, the barrels will be placed throughout St. Helena to allow children on bicycles, and parents in cars, to “hunt” them at a safe distance, Odd Fellows member Tony Montelli told the St. Helena Star. In exchange for barrel deliveries, the group is collecting donations for the Napa Valley Community Foundation, which is opening its disaster relief fund to aid people affected by the COVID-19 epidemic.
Meanwhile, families also must find another substitute for another springtime tradition denied them – visits from family and loved ones bound by shelter-at-home orders in their own cities and states as the coronavirus spreads.
Wagner of Napa Methodist, and his wife and children, were to be joined Easter weekend at their Fairfield home by his parents, but the restrictions caused by COVID-19 forced them to stay home in Kansas and speak with their son by video chat instead of sharing a holiday lunch together.
Wagner took the enforced change of plans in stride. “We can be happy that, one, we live in a beautiful area and two, we're able to focus on family during this time,” he said.
Daniel, the Hillside church pastor, hoped to provide some comfort to followers in the imagery of death followed by new life.
“In the middle of this crisis, that (symbolism) speaks directly,” he said. “We're in the waiting period right now: no cure, no vaccine, and who's going to get sick next? There's a lot of fear and anxiety and unrest now. Easter is about saying there is good news, and we will come through this.”
