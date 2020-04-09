Coronavirus made doctors and nurses indispensable. So why are hospitals cutting their pay?

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A growing number of doctors, nurses and other medical workers are experiencing an unexpected ripple effect from the deadly coronavirus outbreak gripping the globe: They're calling it pandemic pay cuts.

As hospitals scale back non-emergency operations and treatments to prepare for an onslaught of coronavirus patients, they're also slashing hours, cutting pay and benefits for the workers who perform those jobs in a desperate bid to stem revenue losses.

Doctors and other healthcare workers, who across the board requested anonymity because their bosses have imposed strict policies against talking to media, say the trend is leaving hospitals with fewer staff and lower capacity, even as public health officials warn a surge in patients could be coming and urge retired doctors and others to volunteer to serve in COVID-19 hotspots.

"The fact that we don't have a surge now and don't need that workforce now doesn't mean we aren't going to in a few weeks. You want to retain the workforce and make sure you don't lose that capacity," said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access, a statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. "As nice as it is for retired doctors to volunteer, there's no substitute for people who are already on payroll, who already know the processes, who are set and ready to go."