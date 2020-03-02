Coronavirus not a pandemic, WHO says, as cases rise in California and US death toll reaches 6

"That offers us a glimmer, a chink of life that this virus can be suppressed and contained," Mike Ryan, who runs the agency's emergencies program, said in a briefing Monday.

While more cases were reported around the country, the focus remained on Washington state and Northern California, where health officials say the virus has spread through community contact. Officials are continuing to search for people who came in contact with the original patients to isolate them and get them tested.

Alameda County reported its first case Sunday, prompting the declaration of a local public health emergency. Still, officials urged residents to stay calm.

"This news is not unexpected in the Bay Area, and we are ready for cases here," Dr. Erica Pan, health officer for the Alameda County Public Health Department, said in a statement. "This is not the time to panic; now is the time for all of us to work together."

In Washington state, the second person to die was a man described as being in his 70s and suffering from preexisting health problems. He died at EvergreenHealth Medical Center in Kirkland, a suburb of Seattle, state health officials said. Four additional cases were confirmed in King County -- all in elderly patients -- bringing the total number of cases there to 10.