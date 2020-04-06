Coronavirus: Pregnant women asked to share COVID-19 ordeal for new study

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

If a pregnant woman gets COVID-19, is she at increased risk for a miscarriage, for passing the virus on to her baby or becoming seriously ill? To protect her baby, does she really need to be separated from her infant after birth?

These are among the wrenching questions pregnant women face as the novel coronavirus spreads around the world, infecting more than 1 million people and killing thousands. Unfortunately, the data is too limited to answer these questions with any certainty. So scientists at UC San Francisco and UCLA have launched a comprehensive new study that looks at COVID-19's impact on the health of pregnant women and their babies.

"Unfortunately, we don't have a lot of definitive answers right now on questions such as: If you're pregnant are you at a higher risk of getting the virus?" said Vanessa Jacoby, a co-lead investigator on the "Priority" study and the vice chair of research at UCSF's Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Sciences.

"We don't want to increase fear and anxiety at all for pregnant women," Jacoby said. "But we also don't feel there is data yet to fully reassure them. We just don't know the answers to really critical questions."