Coronavirus slows, but doesn't stop Bay Area real estate agents

The number of home sales in escrow that fell through increased by 50 percent from the same time last year. Twice as many sellers pulled their properties from the market in the past two months compared with last year. The total number of home sales fell 9 percent, according to an analysis by MLSListings done for this news organization.

The initial shelter-in-place guidelines — loosely enforced and largely self-regulating — were ignored by some agents seeing loopholes and looking to please clients. Some continued to advertise open houses and broker tours until MLSListings disabled the feature March 21 on its database.

The pressure to hit sales goals, satisfy clients and score deals kept many agents busy despite concerns about the coronavirus.

Will Doerlich, a San Ramon agent with Realty One Group, said showings have slowed down dramatically during the lockdown, but he opened a few vacant houses to insistent clients. He pulled on a pair of gloves and a mask, unlocked the door and let the buyers tour the property themselves.

“When it comes down to it, it’s the client’s decision,” he said. “If they have a pressing need, you have to respect that.”