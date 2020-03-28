You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coronavirus, stay-home order forces cancellation of Napa's Calla Lily Alley
alert top story
Community

Coronavirus, stay-home order forces cancellation of Napa's Calla Lily Alley

The coronavirus pandemic – and California's sweeping stay-at-home order intended to contain it – has forced the cancellation of numerous springtime gatherings. The latest casualty of the virus is a drive-through flower show that has added a touch of Easter-season brightness to Napa for a quarter century.

The 26th annual Calla Lily Alley at the Rohlffs Manor retirement community will not begin on Wednesday as scheduled, founder Ginger Harness announced last week. Harness' public exhibition, which began in 1994, would have continued into early May and showcased arrays of calla lilies with petals the longtime Rohlffs resident paints in bright and playful Easter-egg hues for passers-by to admire in their cars or on foot.

Strict limits on leaving home except to buy necessities and work at certain essential jobs compelled Harness to put aside the painted lily show, as did the potential health risk to older Rohlffs residents, some of whom live mere feet from the flower beds.

“It just wouldn't be a good idea to bring a large population into a compromised population,” she said. “I probably will paint some, but it'll be for the residents who live here, and there won't be any signs posted on the street. People will find it who have been coming by for years; they've already come by to ask me if I'm going to do it.”

At age 70, Harness had considered ending the Calla Lily Alley after this season, but the cancellation forced by the pandemic left her open to presenting one more exhibit in 2021.

“I have inventory of 80 cans of paint left to use, and it would be nice to have a farewell season,” said Harness, who has lived at Rohlffs since 1989 and originally decorated the nearby lilies to add color to otherwise plain-looking stretches of the apartment complex. “Everyone is experiencing hard times right now, so we're just experiencing it together.”

Editor’s Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you’d like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.

You can reach Howard Yune at 707-256-2214 or hyune@napanews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Public Safety Reporter

Howard Yune covers public safety for the Napa Valley Register. He has been a reporter and photographer for the Register since 2011, and previously wrote for the Marysville Appeal-Democrat, Anaheim Bulletin and Coos Bay (Oregon) World.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News