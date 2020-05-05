Coronavirus unemployment: The last time EDD jobless fund went broke, taxes jumped

These difficulties arrive at a time when the EDD continues to stagger in its efforts to pay unemployed workers.

California has now paid $7.8 billion in jobless claims, the governor estimated at his news briefing. That number includes both regular state benefits as well as payments for a newly launched pandemic unemployment assistance program.

"That is encouraging, but also discouraging if you are not one of those who have received checks," Gov. Newsom said.

The latest estimate of $7.8 billion in payments to unemployed workers over a stretch from March 15 to about May 3 is well above the EDD's April 25 estimate of $4.5 billion in payments.

Many workers have been in contact with this news organization, complaining that the EDD has failed to pay their jobless benefits; that the labor agency's call center doesn't respond for hours, days, or even weeks at a time; and that the EDD computer system is hobbled by glitches and unresponsive pages or links.

"It is impossible to contact EDD, no matter what number you dial," said Vinod Gupta, an East Bay resident. "I have been trying for weeks."