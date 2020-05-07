Coronavirus updates: 2,400 dead in California; Newsom, rural counties still clashing

"As this testing program was brought to scale, costs have decreased," Folmar wrote in an email to The Bee. "The state entered into its partnership with Verily at a time when testing across the country was scarce, and we are grateful for the initial development work on the testing platform that Verily did without charge."

Under the second phase of the state's agreement with the company, which runs from mid-April to June 17, the cost-per-test will drop to an estimated $127. At that price, Newsom's recently stated goal of 60,000 tests per day would cost the state more than $50 million a week.

Verily is just one of several vendors the state is contracting with to provide testing. The rates California is paying Verily are "in line with industry norms," Folmar said.

Through Verily's online screening platform, potential patients take a survey to see if they qualify for testing in their area. The platform then coordinates the entire testing process, including scheduling appointments, sending samples to the lab and processing the results.

In its first month, Verily set up sites in seven counties, including a drive-thru testing site at Cal Expo in Sacramento. Verily contracted with 20 different vendors to provide everything from security to safety goggles, according to the initial contract.