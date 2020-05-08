Coronavirus updates: California counties need contact tracers; unemployment soars

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

California now allows curbside pickup for a number of different types of retail businesses, the latest easing of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order as the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly spread and devastation of the economy.

Newsom and state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly offered a preview Thursday of guidelines and requirements for counties seeking to move further along Phase 2 of his four-phase reopening plan earlier than the rest of the state.

Those rules won't be formally given to counties until Tuesday, but it was bad news for many of the state's office spaces, shopping malls and restaurants hoping to reopen soon to dine-in service: None of six counties in the Sacramento region meets all of the criteria, with most falling short in the size of their contact tracing staff.

As of Friday morning, more than 270,000 people worldwide have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, including over 75,000 in the United States. More than 60,000 Californians have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and at least 2,525 have died.

California has been under Newsom's stay-at-home order, restricting residents from leaving the house for all but essential purposes -- and now, some non-essential curbside retail shopping -- since March 19, more than seven weeks ago.