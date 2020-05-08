Coronavirus updates: California counties need contact tracers; unemployment soars

California now allows curbside pickup for a number of different types of retail businesses, the latest easing of Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order as the coronavirus pandemic continues its deadly spread and devastation of the economy.
Newsom and state Health Director Dr. Mark Ghaly offered a preview Thursday of guidelines and requirements for counties seeking to move further along Phase 2 of his four-phase reopening plan earlier than the rest of the state.
Those rules won't be formally given to counties until Tuesday, but it was bad news for many of the state's office spaces, shopping malls and restaurants hoping to reopen soon to dine-in service: None of six counties in the Sacramento region meets all of the criteria, with most falling short in the size of their contact tracing staff.
As of Friday morning, more than 270,000 people worldwide have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious coronavirus, including over 75,000 in the United States. More than 60,000 Californians have had confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and at least 2,525 have died.
California has been under Newsom's stay-at-home order, restricting residents from leaving the house for all but essential purposes -- and now, some non-essential curbside retail shopping -- since March 19, more than seven weeks ago.
In that time, unemployment figures have skyrocketed. The governor's office on Thursday projected a more than $54 billion deficit brought on by the pandemic, and said unemployment in the state could reach 18 percent due to the crisis.
According to statistics released Friday morning by the national Bureau of Labor Statistics, the nation's unemployment rate hit 14.7 percent in April as the country lost 20.5 million jobs. It is the largest drop in raw numbers and by percentage dating back to 1939, when the government began tracking the numbers.
What are the requirements for counties to open faster?
The requirements for counties to self-certify their own accelerated reopening plans include, but are not limited to:
-- having 15 contact tracers per 100,000 residents.
-- having no more than one new case of coronavirus per 10,000 people in the last two weeks.
-- having no COVID-19-related deaths in the last two weeks.
-- a minimum daily testing capacity of 1.5 per 1,000 residents.
-- enough personal protective equipment for essential workers.
-- the ability to house at least 15 percent of homeless residents
-- county- or regional-level hospital capacity for a patient-surge of 35 percent.
-- a robust plan to protect their hospital workforce.
-- more than two weeks' supply of personal protective equipment on-hand for skilled nursing facilities.
By those measures, Sacramento County would need about 225 contact tracers. It only had six contact tracers on staff when the virus hit, and has since increased that workforce to 30.
Sacramento-area numbers: 78 dead, over 1,500 infected
The four-county Sacramento area has reported a total of 78 COVID-19 fatalities among more than 1,500 lab-confirmed positive cases.
Sacramento County health officials have reported 1,160 cases of coronavirus and 50 deaths, as of 8:10 a.m. Friday. Seven new infections were reported Wednesday morning as well as one additional fatality, in the city of Folsom. Of all deaths so far, 25 have come in the city of Sacramento, five in Citrus Heights, four in Rancho Cordova, three in Elk Grove, three in Folsom and 10 in unincorporated parts of the county.
Yolo County on Thursday afternoon reported no new cases and no new deaths from COVID-19. The county's total number of COVID-19 cases remained at 172. One new COVID-19 death was reported Wednesday, raising the death toll in the county to 20. Fifteen of those deaths have been reported at Stollwood Convalescent Hospital in Woodland, including at least one employee of the skilled nursing facility, which is part of the St. John's Retirement Village campus.
Placer County has confirmed 165 cases and eight deaths, last updated 9:15 a.m. Thursday. The infection total increased by two over the previous update, and no new fatalities have been reported since April 15.
El Dorado County had confirmed 54 COVID-19 cases, reporting no new cases Thursday afternoon. The county has not reported any deaths related to the coronavirus so far. Nineteen have been infected in the El Dorado Hills area, and 20 have been infected in the Lake Tahoe region.
World numbers: Nearly 4 million infected, 270,000 dead
More than 3.87 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus worldwide, and over 270,000 have died, according to a data map maintained by Johns Hopkins University.
The United States continues to have by far the highest death and infection tolls of any nation, surpassing 75,000 COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday. Of those, more than 26,000 have come in New York, plus another 8,800 in New Jersey, according to Johns Hopkins.
Illinois, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Massachusetts have each reported between 3,000 and 5,000 dead from the disease. Ohio, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Florida, Louisiana, California and Connecticut all have between 1,000 and 3,000 reported fatalities.
The United Kingdom has surged to more than 30,000 dead among 208,000 confirmed cases; Italy is approaching 30,000 dead among 216,000 cases.
Spain and France are next at roughly 26,000 dead in each country. Brazil is closing in on 10,000 dead, while the Netherlands, Iran, Germany and Belgium all have between 5,000 and 8,500 COVID-19 deaths.
The U.S. has confirmed more than 1 million more positive cases than the next highest nation, according to the Johns Hopkins map. Over 1.25 million cases have been reported across the United States; Spain has reported just over 221,000.
What is COVID-19? How is the coronavirus spread?
Coronavirus is spread through contact between people within 6 feet of each other, especially through coughing and sneezing that expels respiratory droplets that land in the mouths or noses of people nearby. The CDC says it's possible to catch the disease COVID-19 by touching something that has the virus on it, and then touching your own face, "but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads."
Symptoms of the virus that causes COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, which may occur two days to two weeks after exposure. Most develop only mild symptoms, but some people develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal. The disease is especially dangerous to the elderly and others with weaker immune systems.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.