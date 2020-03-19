Coronavirus updates: California needs swabs, ventilators; DMV suspends driving tests

Latest closures: DMV driving tests, more shopping centers

The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday all walk-in visits and all driving tests are suspended for at least the next 30 days, starting Thursday.

This means DMV offices statewide will turn away anyone who comes in without an appointment.

They also shortened their hours, which had been extended due to customers seeking Real ID licenses ahead of the Oct. 1 deadline. Going forward, DMV offices will be open for appointments only on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The decision came as both DMV customers and employees complained the agency isn't doing enough to protect people from the spread of COVID-19.

Jump, the red, shareable e-bicycles and scooters popular on the Sacramento grid, is suspending service in that market to curb COVID-19 spread, parent company Uber announced late Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, the Folsom Premium Outlets became the second major Sacramento-area shopping center, after Arden Fair mall, to shut down due to the pandemic. The outlets will close through March 29.