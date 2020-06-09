Coronavirus updates: California releases guidance for opening movie theaters

Movie theaters in California counties with regional variances can begin opening later this week if they limit theater capacity to 25% or no more than 100 attendees, under state guidance released Monday.
While less-populated counties in more rural parts of the state may take this step, urban counties in the Bay Area are unlikely to open theaters soon.
Movie theaters are part of a long list of other businesses sectors that can start reopening as early as Friday as the nation's most populous state relaxes its stay-at-home order and moves into what Gov. Gavin Newsom has called Stage 3.
Counties that meet certain metrics, including number of cases, positive test rates and testing and tracing capabilities, can move into Stage 3.
The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems, assign arrival times and keep some seats empty, allowing movie-goers to maintain 6 feet (2 meters) of distance from other groups. Movie-goers should, at a minimum, wear face coverings when entering and exiting the theater or buying concessions, the state guidance says.
The state also suggests theaters use disposable or washable seat covers that are easy to clean and prop open doors so people don't have to touch handles.
June 9, 8:30 a.m. Here's a rundown of new cases and deaths reported in the Bay Area. The list will be updates as more details are released by county health department.
--San Francisco reported one new death and 14 new cases to bring its total to death toll to 44 and its case total to 2,793.
June 9, 7:30 a.m. Santa Clara County and San Jose elected leaders this month criticized local public health officials over a lack of clarity and adequate notice in their plans to ease shelter-in-place restrictions due to COVID-19.
The criticism, which follows relative strong support for local measures taken to stop the coronavirus spread by health officials, began at the San Jose City Council meeting June 2.
At that meeting, councilmembers questioned the county's sudden announcement of its latest change to the shelter-in-place order -- which opened in-person retail, manufacturing, religious services and outdoor dining -- which was to begin last Friday. City leaders complained they didn't have enough time to prepare businesses for the changes.
"I pressed the issue repeatedly, asking the county ... to please articulate a clear basis for when openings will happen," said Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Coronavirus in the greater Bay Area: A county-by-county snapshot
ALAMEDA COUNTY: 3,945 confirmed cases, 101 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing
For more information on Alameda County, visit the public health department website.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY: 1,706 confirmed cases, 40 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, swimming pools, outdoor religious services.
For more information on Contra Costa County, visit the public health department website.
LAKE COUNTY: 30 confirmed cases
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools
For information on Lake County, visit the public health department website.
MARIN COUNTY: 625 confirmed cases, 17 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, outdoor religious services.
Fore more information on Marin County, visit the public health department website.
MONTEREY COUNTY: 751 confirmed cases, 10 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools
For more information on Monterey County, visit the public health department website.
NAPA COUNTY: 153 cases, 3 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools and hair salons
For more information on Napa County, visit the public health department website.
SAN BENITO COUNTY: 107 confirmed cases, 2 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools
For more information on San Benito County, visit the public health department website.
SAN FRANCISCO COUNTY: 2,793 confirmed cases, 44 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing
For more information on San Francisco County, visit the public health department website.
SAN MATEO COUNTY: 2,394 confirmed cases, 88 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail and manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, outdoor dining, swimming pools, outdoor religious services.
For more information on San Mateo County, visit the public health department website.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY: 2,973 confirmed cases, 145 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities; retail and manufacturing, pet grooming, outdoor dining
Fore more information on Santa Clara County, visit the public health department website.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: 234 confirmed cases, 2 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools
For more information on Santa Cruz County, visit the public health department website.
SOLANO COUNTY: 590 confirmed cases, 23 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: All "low-risk" businesses that can comply with physical distancing guidelines; received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools, and hair salons
For more information on Solano County, visit the public health department website.
SONOMA COUNTY: 653 confirmed cases, 4 deaths
What's open beyond essential businesses: Outdoor businesses and activities, retail, manufacturing, car washes, pet groomers, outdoor museums, offices where telework is not possible, received state approval to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls, schools, and hair salons.
For more information on Sonoma County, visit the public health department website.
