Coronavirus updates: 11 deaths in California; Gov. Gavin Newsom expands closure order

Mar. 17--The coronavirus pandemic continues to afflict California and uproot virtually all public life throughout the state, where public health officials have confirmed nearly 500 cases and where nearly a dozen have died from the disease.

The state's public health department on Tuesday updated its numbers to show a total of 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 11 deaths.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday urged all movie theaters and gyms across California to shut down temporarily, and for restaurants to close except for takeout service. That order built upon and escalated the governor's directive a day earlier, when he said all bars and nightclubs statewide should close and that restaurants should limit their occupancy, and that Californians over age 65 should voluntarily self-isolate at home.

Newsom's newest guidelines remain strong recommendations rather than mandates, but several Bay Area counties earlier Monday announced a lawful order to shelter in place for millions of residents, requiring that everyone stay home except for essential reasons.

Health experts have said in recent days that these kinds of unprecedented measures are necessary to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to a rate the U.S. health care system can handle.