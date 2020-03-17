Coronavirus updates: 11 deaths in California; Gov. Gavin Newsom expands closure order

Mar. 17--The coronavirus pandemic continues to afflict California and uproot virtually all public life throughout the state, where public health officials have confirmed nearly 500 cases and where nearly a dozen have died from the disease.
The state's public health department on Tuesday updated its numbers to show a total of 472 confirmed COVID-19 cases including 11 deaths.
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday urged all movie theaters and gyms across California to shut down temporarily, and for restaurants to close except for takeout service. That order built upon and escalated the governor's directive a day earlier, when he said all bars and nightclubs statewide should close and that restaurants should limit their occupancy, and that Californians over age 65 should voluntarily self-isolate at home.
Newsom's newest guidelines remain strong recommendations rather than mandates, but several Bay Area counties earlier Monday announced a lawful order to shelter in place for millions of residents, requiring that everyone stay home except for essential reasons.
Health experts have said in recent days that these kinds of unprecedented measures are necessary to slow the spread of the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, to a rate the U.S. health care system can handle.
Newsom gave Monday's executive order hours after President Donald Trump and the White House recommended no gatherings of more than 10 people be held for at least the next 15 days.
It also came as more than half of the state's public school districts, making up about 85 percent of California's K-12 students, have closed anywhere from a week to more than a month.
The extraordinary closures, cancellations and government guidelines come as the novel coronavirus, designated COVID-19, has surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases in the United States and is approaching 200,000 worldwide, with the global death toll now over 7,500.
