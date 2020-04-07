Coronavirus updates: Nearly 400 dead in California, 25 in Sacramento region

Newsom's office also Monday announced the state was loaning 500 ventilators to the national stockpile, to be used by harder-hit states like New York. Newsom said California could do this because its own stockpile went from 7,500 to more than 11,000 ventilators in recent weeks.

Ventilators are key pieces of medical equipment required for severe patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the highly contagious virus. California hospitals have been scrambling to find an additional 10,000 ventilators for the state's Phase One response, but so far California's hospitals are not overwhelmed and everyone who needs a ventilator is getting one, Newsom said.

Worldwide, more than 1.3 million people have contracted the coronavirus, with more than 76,000 dead. The United States has had nearly 370,000 confirmed cases and close to 11,000 fatalities as of Tuesday morning, according to a data map by Johns Hopkins University. More than 130,000 have been infected and nearly 4,800 have died in New York state.

Sacramento County reports 3 new coronavirus deaths

Health officials in a Tuesday morning update reported three additional coronavirus deaths and a spike of 62 new confirmed cases in Sacramento County for a total of 525 infections thus far.